Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,116,583 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,116,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $124,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Insiders sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

