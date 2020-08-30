Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,010,374 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Healthpeak Properties worth $140,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 356,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 387,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 2,394,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

