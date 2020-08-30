Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,111 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $113,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.52. 186,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,203. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $204.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

