Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,008,636 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of SYSCO worth $103,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,165. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

