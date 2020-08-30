Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 24.03% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $138,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 4,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,365. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

