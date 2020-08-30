Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,855,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

DKNG stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 18,415,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

