Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,454,240 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,917,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.01% of Delphi Technologies worth $98,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.64. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DLPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.