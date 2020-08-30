Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 137,056 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $108,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,847. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.57.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

