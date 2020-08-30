Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Teradyne worth $109,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.73. 2,027,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

