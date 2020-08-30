Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Willis Towers Watson worth $110,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after buying an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $172,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 11,669.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 746,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,864,000 after buying an additional 740,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $86,983,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 601,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,080. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $194.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.