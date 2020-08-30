Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $98.60 Million Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,759,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,576 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $98,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 87.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PolyOne by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,220,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 251,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 26.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 293,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PolyOne by 50.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of POL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. 269,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

