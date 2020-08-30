Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $138.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $138,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. 1,600,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

