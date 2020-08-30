Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $127.53 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $127,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 474,797 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 660,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

