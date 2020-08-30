Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $119.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $119,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $14,696,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $164.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

