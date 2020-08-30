Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.86 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Conagra Brands worth $108,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CAG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 2,733,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

