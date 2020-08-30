Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $107,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 259,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.