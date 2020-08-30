Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.50 Million Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.96% of Rexnord worth $103,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,201,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,262,000 after buying an additional 105,093 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rexnord by 6.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rexnord by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rexnord by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,367,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 645,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Rexnord’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,222.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock worth $7,046,777. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.