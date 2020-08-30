Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $100.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $100,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.43. 1,193,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

