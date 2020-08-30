Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of BorgWarner worth $126,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

