Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $105,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 12.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,737. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $336.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

