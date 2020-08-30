Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of AMETEK worth $116,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 311.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,691 shares of company stock worth $10,430,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.93. 694,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

