Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Equity Residential worth $111,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 1,803,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

