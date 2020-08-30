Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 900,544 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $111,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,468 shares of company stock worth $15,449,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

