Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 675,454 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.35% of National Instruments worth $119,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $35.92. 483,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.