Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 4,967,479 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Radian Group worth $129,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 748,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

