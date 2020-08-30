Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 108,017 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Fortinet worth $113,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Fortinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 47.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,382. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

