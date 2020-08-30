Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Zscaler worth $115,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 473.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of ZS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.13. 1,906,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,046. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,552 shares of company stock valued at $27,555,706. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

