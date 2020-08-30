Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 541,814 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $99,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 720,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,072. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

