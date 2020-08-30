Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 42,631 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of FactSet Research Systems worth $96,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.92. 123,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.