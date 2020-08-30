Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,838,542 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $113,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 1,591,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

