Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 158,916 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $134,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,918,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.44. The stock had a trading volume of 163,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,001. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

