Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,602 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 345.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 192,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.