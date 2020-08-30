Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.26. Glencore shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 28,779 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

