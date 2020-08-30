Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.