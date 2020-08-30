GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Independent Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.81 ($32.71).

ETR:G1A opened at €29.73 ($34.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

