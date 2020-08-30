Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

