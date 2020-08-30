FY2022 Earnings Estimate for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for W W Grainger in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $21.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $365.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $366.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

