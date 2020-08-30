FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Monro Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.