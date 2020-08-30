FY2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

