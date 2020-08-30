FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $110.59 on Friday. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 82.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 10.5% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 374.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $802,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares in the company, valued at $81,717,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

