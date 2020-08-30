FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 440,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,983,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 76.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

