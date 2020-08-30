FY2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $16.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $617,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,644 shares of company stock worth $23,380,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

