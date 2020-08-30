FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $15.28 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $313.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

