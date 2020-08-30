Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 252.10 and a beta of 1.93. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,723,562. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.