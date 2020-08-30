Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

RESI stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

