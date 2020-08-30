Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.25. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.