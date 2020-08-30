Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $5.92. Francesca’s shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 136,677 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 269.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.