F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.12

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $19.20. F&M Bank shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,931 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

F&M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

