Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fluidigm stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $11,657,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

