Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Fluidigm stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $11,657,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.
