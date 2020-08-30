Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 281,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 105,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

